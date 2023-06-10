One person is in custody after an early morning Stanley Point robbery led to an 80-minute police pursuit across Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person is in custody after an early morning Stanley Point robbery led to an 80-minute police pursuit across Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has been arrested after an early morning robbery near Devonport led to an 80-minute police pursuit across Auckland.

Police were first notified of the robbery at a residential address on Calliope Rd in Stanley Point around 2.40am.

The offender fled the scene before police arrived.

“Staff spoke with the two occupants of the address, one of which received minor injuries during the incident but did not require medical attention,” a police spokesperson said.

At 7am, the offender then returned to the address and stole a vehicle.

“Police identified the vehicle and signalled for the driver to pull over, however the driver did not stop and continued on the Northern Motorway,” police said.

The driver continued to evade, travelling at dangerous speeds throughout northwestern parts of the city and police followed the vehicle from a distance while the Eagle helicopter maintained observation.

The offender returned to the address and sparked an 80-minute pursuit that ended near the Auckland City Hospital. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The vehicle was spiked on Newton Road and eventually brought to a stop after crashing into a pole on Park Road, near Seafield View Road at around 8.15am,” police said.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the event despite the driver driving on the wrong side of the road multiple times at dangerously high speeds, and through red lights.

“The 30-year-old male driver was taken into custody and charges are being considered,” police said.

Meanwhile, inquiries remain ongoing to establish what was initially taken from the Calliope Rd address.