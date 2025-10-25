Two off-duty volunteer lifeguards helped save a person Friday evening on Piha Beach. Photo / Facebook

Two off-duty volunteer lifeguards have helped save a person in serious trouble at Piha Beach.

Piha Surf Life Saving Club said two of their volunteers, Paul Newnham and Harry Chick, were near the beach Friday evening when they were alerted to someone in trouble.

The patient was brought to shore by friends and the lifesaving club said they were hypothermic and having difficulty breathing.

“Paul and Harry jumped into action, alerting emergency services and transporting the patient to Piha SLSC’s newly renovated First Aid Room” Piha Surf Life Saving Club said in a post online.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident at 7.42pm on Friday and responded with one ambulance, one first response unit and one helicopter.