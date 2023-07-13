Voyager 2023 media awards

Oamaru police seek ‘dangerous’ man with gang connections

Otago Daily Times
By Nic Duff
Daniel Leslie Otene. Photo / NZ Police

Police in Oamaru are seeking a “dangerous” man who has gang affiliations throughout the South.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said Daniel Leslie Otene (31) had three warrants for his arrest, for failing to appear in court.

Police believe he has connections in Invercargill, Waihola, Dunedin, Oamaru and Waimate.

He is known to associate with different gangs in these towns.

Sgt Woodbridge urged anyone who may have information on his whereabouts get in touch with police as soon as possible.

Contact Oamaru police (03) 433-1400; police non-emergency phone 105; Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

