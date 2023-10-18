Fire ravages a house in Perth St, Ōamaru, yesterday.

A popular Ōamaru artist and his family have lost everything in a fire that destroyed their home yesterday.

After the fire yesterday, Matthew Wicks, his wife Emma, and their daughter Ivy were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. The family was not home when the fire broke out at about 9.15am in Perth St, opposite Awamoa Park.

Two fire appliances were initially dispatched but, due to the extent of the fire, a crew was then sent from Weston.

Artist Matthew Wicks. Photo / Facebook, Matthew Wicks

Police and ambulance staff also attended, while a crew from Network Waitaki was also at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the fire was well-involved when the crews arrived. It took about 30 minutes to contain the blaze and the crews remained on site to dampen hot spots.

It was not believed to be suspicious, he said.

A neighbour said the flames were “so high and the heat was so intense” when she first noticed the blaze.

Her concern was for the occupants.

“I feel so sick for them, you know, it must be awful,” she said.

A visibly distraught Wicks, who arrived home after being informed by police, was consoled by a neighbour.

He told the ODT at that time he did not know what the cause of the fire was.

A fire investigator was at the scene yesterday afternoon to determine the cause of the blaze. The family had insurance.

Wicks has recently been involved with the Waitaki Arts Festival street mural campaign and is part of the new Art on Thames exhibition space in Ōamaru.

A Givealittle page was set up yesterday by co-worker and friend Philina den Dulk to raise money for Matthew (known as Wicksey), Emma Wicks, and their young daughter.

The family had “nothing except the clothes on their backs”, she said.

The page had raised more than $4000 by 5pm yesterday.