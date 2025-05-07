A woman was knocked unconscious, and a white station wagon was then driven at the offender, before ramming a black Subaru Legacy.

After the offender left in the Subaru, the victim got into the station wagon, and the vehicle left the scene.

“The third incident occurred in a busy area, in the vicinity of a number of people, and with hockey games being played nearby,” Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said.

Yesterday, police arrested a 27-year-old Oamaru man in relation to the incidents.

He has been charged with breaching release conditions, four counts of assault with intent to injure, wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and two counts of burglary.

Woodbridge said inquiries are ongoing, but those involved are believed to be known to each other.

“We are still working to determine why this offending took place, and inquiries are ongoing to locate other people who may have been involved.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was near the Centennial Park carpark, who saw or filmed the assault, or the vehicles leaving.”

Woodbridge thanked the members of the public who had assisted with the investigation.

“We still need to hear from anyone who may have witnessed these events, or anyone who has information that can assist us.

“Such serious violent incidents are always of concern, and we know this will be unsettling. I want to assure the Oamaru community that these were not random acts of violence, and we are doing everything we can to hold those responsible to account.”

Anyone with information can contact police via 105 using the reference number 250507/6833.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

Crescent