The most outdated rule stipulates that e-scooters used on public footpaths and roads can’t be more powerful than 300W. Tell that to the thousands of e-scooter riders all over New Zealand who travel to work or the shops on machines considerably more powerful than that.

These days some of the sophisticated e-scooters coming into the country have hydraulic suspension and 2000W motors in each wheel. As such they’re comfortably capable of speeds of more than 80km/h. Some manufacturers boast speeds of up to 100km/h.

As the regulations stand, e-scooters (no more than 300W) are allowed on footpaths and roads but, oddly, not on designated cycleways. E-scooter riders don’t have to wear helmets whereas e-bikes riders do, and e-bikers aren’t allowed to ride on footpaths.

Confused? It’s confusion that, much like the thousands of illegal e-scooters zooming around our streets, isn’t going away any time soon.

As city roads have become increasingly congested, imports of high-powered e-scooters have soared. Importers and those in the industry have been pestering and pleading with the NZTA for years to face facts. They argue that high-powered e-scooters are here to stay and that safety guidelines should be introduced.

Rather than an all-out ban, they want to see some sensible restrictions introduced – speed restrictions, compulsory helmets or even geo-fencing to enforce speed limits in pedestrian areas. The Automobile Association (AA) wants e-scooters banned from footpaths, mandatory helmet wearing and e-scooter riders allowed on designated cycleways. But does the NZTA listen? Not so far.

Those importing and selling powerful e-scooters insist they do their bit, warning customers that, under the law, they should ride their grunty e-scooter only on a private road, and insisting that they wear a helmet. But of course no one takes notice of that because of all the other thousands riding on public roads and footpaths, mostly without helmets.

And so the status quo drifts on. The NZTA shows little inclination to face the issue, instead extending the exemption under the E-scooter (Declaration Not to be Motor Vehicles) Notice, part of the Land Transport Act, until September 30, 2028.

That leaves thousands of e-scooter riders effectively riding illegally on New Zealand roads and footpaths.

Although the police are aware of the NZTA regulations, they don’t stop e-scooter riders to check their wattage output. They have enough to do, although they will pull up riders for running red lights – or if they’re obviously drunk.

City dwellers and workers will be all too familiar with powerful e-scooters whizzing by at speed on footpaths and keeping pace with cars on the road.

With payouts for e-scooter injuries hitting nearly $15 million last year, up from $9.8m in 2023, the Accident Compensation Commission is also undoubtedly keen for the issue to be dealt with.

One possibility would be to register more powerful machines as motorcycles, but the NZTA says e-scooters would have difficulty meeting safety standards and requirements. And if they’re not registered, they’re not entitled to be on the road, or on footpaths.

It’s clear the NZTA has not kept up with a fast-developing form of transport that has outrun the legislation surrounding it. It’s time the NZTA, seemingly frozen in the e-micromobility headlights, took action to ensure e-scooter riders, pedestrians and motorists can get around safely together.

