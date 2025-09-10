“New Zealand has a moral and legal obligation to act, and must sanction Israel now,” said group spokesperson Nadine Mortaja.
NZTA and Auckland Transport (AT) urge people to check the latest information before travelling in the city.
“In particular, if you are travelling southbound into the city on Saturday, we recommend you plan ahead to avoid the bridge or consider delaying your journey if you can.”
Motorists are advised to use the western ring route via State Highways 16 and 18. Waitematā District Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said police were continuing to plan for the march.
“The police role with any protest is to ensure this activity is both peaceful and lawful. The safety of all road users, the public, our police staff and the protesters is our priority.
“A large group of protesters accessing the motorway network poses significant safety risks to those taking part, as well as other motorists”, said Sagar.
“Police remain well connected with partner agencies, with safety being front of mind for us while also ensuring we minimise disruption to the wider public”, said Sagar.
Saturday’s march follows similar demonstrations in Australia last month, where tens of thousands of protestors marched over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Brisbane’s Victoria Bridge.
Last year, a hīkoi of thousands crossed the Auckland Harbour Bridge on its way to Wellington to protest the controversial Treaty Principles Bill.
It took two hours for all of the protesters to cross the bridge as they walked on two closed northbound lanes just after morning rush hour.