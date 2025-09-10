Hundreds of people have gathered for pro-Palestine marches across the country, including in Auckland where Neil Finn has sung Don't Dream it's Over for the crowds.

Auckland road users are being advised to plan ahead for disruptions this Saturday as pro-Palestine protesters march across the harbour bridge.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said heavy congestion and delays were expected in both directions on the bridge, as well as on other state highways and local roads.

The protesters are expected to meet at Onepoto Domain in Northcote, marching south over the bridge to Victoria Park at 9.30am.

Organisers Aotearoa for Palestine said they expected tens of thousands to join the March for Humanity, calling on the New Zealand Government to impose sanctions on Israel.

“The genocide in Gaza is undeniable. Forced starvation is being used as a weapon of war, along with mass killing, and the destruction of Gaza’s health system.