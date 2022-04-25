NZME Wellington office closed, all staff to work from home after earthquake rating concerns

The Taranaki St office. P

The NZME Wellington office has closed until further notice after a building report showed a lower-than-expected earthquake rating.

NZME CEO Michael Boggs says the health and safety of all employees is the utmost priority, so out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to vacate the building immediately.

"The owner of NZME's Taranaki St office in Wellington has advised us that an engineer has undertaken a further review of the earthquake rating for the building. That review has shown the earthquake rating is now potentially lower than the previous high rating it had."

All employees from the Taranaki St office will work from home.

"We have contingency plans in place for our radio broadcasting operations in Wellington, and we have enacted those," he said today.

Boggs says he is awaiting a full report of the building and will gather all the facts and information available before taking further advice on the next steps for the Wellington office.