The New Zealand Defence Force contingent playing a reduced role in this year’s Gallipoli dawn service will be “absolutely gutted” not to participate fully after losing luggage containing essential items.

Bags containing their instruments and uniforms were lost in transit amid the chaos of the Dubai floods last week.

The Dubai International Airport was underwater after heavy rains produced flooding in the UAE and deaths in Oman.

RSA chief executive Marty Donoghue said he expected Kiwi ingenuity to shine through and was “pretty sure” they would find a suitable solution.

“I mean, Kiwis have always been known for their ability to adapt and overcome,” Donoghue said.

He said this was part of “military ethos” and knows they would “find a way to significantly commemorate this occasion while they’re over there”.

The contingent in Gallipoli would be “absolutely gutted” if they cannot achieve the desired outcome, he said.

Some bags have since arrived in Turkey, thanks to efforts from New Zealand Embassy staff in Ankara, but they have only included a single uniform and a lone instrument, meaning the band is currently reduced to a solo singer and a guitar.

Earlier New Zealand Defence Force lead John McLeod said it was “naturally disappointing” but the contingent might be able to provide some services.

He said they would evaluate what had and hadn’t arrived on Wednesday morning before deciding how it might take part in the Dawn Service and how the New Zealand Chunuk Bair service would be delivered.

A scaled-down ceremony at Chunuk Bair will still be taking place, thanks to generous offers by New Zealand's counterparts across the Tasman.

The band are reportedly using spoons as drums as they try to hurriedly replace the instruments and Australia is offering their bugler for the Chunuk Bair service, if necessary.

“It is disappointing for everyone but we are determined to ensure our Chunuk Bair service honours those who fought here at Gallipoli,” McLeod said.

The Chunuk Bair service happens later in the morning and is completely New Zealand-led.

“Our outstanding vocalist, Lance Corporal Bryony Williams, will sing anthems without accompaniment and we have a guitar to support our Māori cultural group in singing waiata,” McLeod said.

McLeod said locally sourced instruments have been looked at, but this is difficult given local bands’ participation in other services.

“The bulk of the 40-strong contingent arrived in [Turkey] last week with just their carry-on luggage and have been able to buy clothing and other necessaries.

“It had still been an emotional and reflective experience for the contingent, with many having personal and family connections to this special place.”

