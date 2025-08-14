Advertisement
New Zealand weather: Rain, wind on the way before strong high brings chill

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

MetService National Weather August 12 - 15. Video / MetService

New Zealand’s run of sunny skies will make way for wetter, windier conditions before an “unusually strong” high brings back cold nights.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says today and tomorrow are shaping up for most as winter sunshine.

Crisp mornings and early frosts will cast a chill, with daytime highs

