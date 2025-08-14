“While dry weather prevails for Saturday morning sports for most, the picture changes during the second half of the day as weather descends on the country from both ends,” Makgabutlane said.

The top of the North Island is forecast to see a gradual increase in cloud and rain on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the western and lower South Island turn windier and wetter late tomorrow into Sunday morning.

These conditions will extend across the North and South Islands throughout Sunday and Monday, with rain or showers for most.

Additionally, snow is likely for South Island High Country farms.

“It is still a few days out and exactly how low the snow will fall remains to be seen. If you’re in that area, it would be a good idea to keep a close eye on the forecast over the coming days,” Makgabutlane said.

Our current area of high pressure and associated pleasant weather is set to stick around for a couple more days before things turn unsettled from Sunday to Tuesday (🔵).



However, there are indications that another LARGE area of high pressure (🔴) could arrive later next week. pic.twitter.com/600a3wqzhZ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 14, 2025

Then, by the start of next week, cold southwesterlies are forecast to move up the coastlines of Otago, Canterbury, and Marlborough.

“[It will cover] the South Island and lower North Island with a veil of cooler weather and a return to single-digit highs from Tuesday,” Makgabutlane said.

Earth Sciences New Zealand said the next large area of high pressure “could be unusually strong for the time of year”.

“In addition to settled weather, it could set the stage for cold nighttime temperatures due to clear skies and light winds, a phenomenon meteorologists refer to as ‘radiational cooling’.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.