NZ twins hike Camino de Santiago for their father and Parkinson’s New Zealand

Zeb Tupa'i
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Twins Sophie and Nick Milne, 37, will embark on the famed Camino de Santiago pilgrimage across Spain this week for their dad (pictured).

Two Kiwi siblings have quit their jobs to take on a 780km hike to fulfil their late father’s dream.

Twins Sophie and Nick Milne, 37, will embark on the famed Camino de Santiago pilgrimage across Spain this week for their dad.

An avid traveller and hiker, Richard Milne had hoped

