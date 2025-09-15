Twins Sophie and Nick Milne, 37, will embark on the famed Camino de Santiago pilgrimage across Spain this week for their dad (pictured).

NZ twins hike Camino de Santiago for their father and Parkinson’s New Zealand

Twins Sophie and Nick Milne, 37, will embark on the famed Camino de Santiago pilgrimage across Spain this week for their dad (pictured).

Two Kiwi siblings have quit their jobs to take on a 780km hike to fulfil their late father’s dream.

An avid traveller and hiker, Richard Milne had hoped to one day complete the Camino himself but died in 2021 before he could make it a reality.

“It was something he always wanted to do but then, with his Parkinson’s, he was using a walking stick and it was just going to be too much for him,” Sophie said.

The duo are raising money for Parkinson’s New Zealand, acknowledging the support the organisation offered their father during his illness.