“It’s such an isolating disease and, if you’re not going through it, you can’t understand it,” Sophie said.
“Your brain slows down, your ability to move your limbs slows down, and there’s a lot of fatigue and depression.
“Dad always went to the support group meetings and he used to talk about how grateful he was to have that support and understanding.”
The twins will complete the almost-800km Camino Francés route on foot and aim to complete the entire journey in 38 days.
Starting in Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port in southern France, the trek winds through expansive countryside fields and forest paths toward Santiago de Compostela, a cathedral city in northern Spain.
Originally a religious pilgrimage to the shrine of St James, today it is a mecca for people from around the world seeking reflection, and cultural connection.
Inspired by their father’s “live-in-the-moment” approach to life, both twins have quit their jobs to allow them the time and freedom they need to complete the adventure.
Sophie was working as an outdoor education teacher in Hamilton, while Nick worked in a management role at a pharmaceutical in London.
“That was something that dad was always great about – he would just love the journey,” Sophie said.
“The bike rides we’d do together, he’d just enjoy being in the present moment, being grounded and focused on the people that you’re with.
“I think that’s inspirational for people living with an illness or have a family member who does. It’s just about making the most of the life that we have here.”
An estimated 12,000 Kiwis live with Parkinson’s disease according to Parkinson’s New Zealand, which offers information, advocacy and education for Kiwis living with Parkinson’s.