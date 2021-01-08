Website of the Year

NZ surrogacy laws: Dad pens letter to Jacinda Ardern from isolation hotel after two-day US trip to deliver sperm

23 minutes to read

Couples are flying across the globe to make their family dream come true. Photo / Supplied

Katie Harris
By:

multimedia journalist at the Herald in Wellington

SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM FOR THE FULL LETTER

New Zealand's stringent assisted fertility laws mean many Kiwis are travelling abroad, spending endless cash, time and energy in their quest to complete their family. As one

