By RNZ

A rare blood moon will be seen across all of New Zealand on Friday.

Stardome astronomer Josh Aoraki told RNZ a blood moon, or lunar eclipse, is when the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow, called the penumbra, creating a “red hue” – hence the name.

Aoraki said the eclipse will reach totality between 8pm and 8.30pm Friday.

He said it will be able to be seen with the naked eye, but if you have a camera, telescope or binoculars it would be worth bringing those along.