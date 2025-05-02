Advertisement
NZ run for mental health: Blake Schimanski raises $40,000 in friend’s memory

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Schimanski finished his 2011km run in Cape Rēinga with family and friends coming out to show their support. Video / Jesse Schimanski
  • Blake Schimanski ran the length of the country, raising $40,000 for mental health charity I Am Hope.
  • He was motivated by the memory of a friend who died in 2018, enduring physical and mental challenges.
  • Schimanski emphasised the importance of checking in with friends and is now focusing on recovery.

Warning: This story refers to suicide

An electrician running the length of New Zealand to raise money for a cause close to his heart was spurred on by chats with his close teenage mate in his mind.

For 24-year-old Blake Schimanski, every step was painful but worth it in memory of a “close mate” who died suddenly seven years ago.

Schimanski battled double ankle injuries, sleepless nights and close calls with trucks, but on Sunday, after 28 gruelling days, he crossed the finish line, raising almost $40,000 for mental health charity I Am Hope.

Schimanski's ankles swelled to double the size but that didn't stop him from running. Photo / Jesse Schimanski
The motivation behind the run was deeply personal. He lost his friend to suicide in 2018.

“All of my mates had no idea what he was going through,” Schimanski said.

“It’s important to have a chat with your mates often, to make sure they’re doing all good.”

Just four days into the run, Schimanski’s ankles had swollen to “double the size”, but a physio confirmed there was no bone damage, so he pushed on.

Schimanski says it never crossed his mind to stop during his run across New Zealand. Photo / Jesse Schimanski
Most nights, he barely slept – often waking in a cold sweat, panicked that he had nodded off on the side of the road.

“It’s even harder than the physical pain; I wasn’t prepared for how mentally fatigued I was going to be.

“Trying to stay positive the whole time was hard, but if I was negative or unhappy it would bring down the whole crew.”

Electrician Blake Schimanski recently ran the length of New Zealand – 2011km – to raise funds for a mental health charity. Photo / Jesse Schimanski
His parents and brother travelled alongside him in a support caravan, documenting his progress for thousands of followers online.

Long stretches along State Highway 1 brought dicey moments with traffic and large trucks, forcing him to switch sides of the road constantly.

He kept running through heavy rain and darkness and even dodged aggressive dogs on multiple occasions.

McDonald’s, pizza and lots of hot chips were the fuel for his journey: “Anything I could stomach, I’d just eat.”

Despite the carb-rich diet, he lost about 9kg during the run.

As he neared Cape Rēinga, fatigue blanked his mind, but in the final days, he found strength in the memory of his friend.

“I looked up and had a bit of a chat to him, and that definitely helped get me through the last few days.

“There were definitely a few points where I didn’t know how I was going to finish it, but it never crossed my mind to stop.”

He said it felt “really good” to help New Zealand youth who were struggling with their mental health.

“I wanted to prove to myself that it was possible.”

Schimanski is now looking forward to resting and getting some much-needed recovery time for his body.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

 Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Aoake te Rā (Bereaved by Suicide Service): Call 0800 000 053

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111

