Schimanski battled double ankle injuries, sleepless nights and close calls with trucks, but on Sunday, after 28 gruelling days, he crossed the finish line, raising almost $40,000 for mental health charity I Am Hope.

Schimanski's ankles swelled to double the size but that didn't stop him from running. Photo / Jesse Schimanski

The motivation behind the run was deeply personal. He lost his friend to suicide in 2018.

“All of my mates had no idea what he was going through,” Schimanski said.

“It’s important to have a chat with your mates often, to make sure they’re doing all good.”

Just four days into the run, Schimanski’s ankles had swollen to “double the size”, but a physio confirmed there was no bone damage, so he pushed on.

Schimanski says it never crossed his mind to stop during his run across New Zealand. Photo / Jesse Schimanski

Most nights, he barely slept – often waking in a cold sweat, panicked that he had nodded off on the side of the road.

“It’s even harder than the physical pain; I wasn’t prepared for how mentally fatigued I was going to be.

“Trying to stay positive the whole time was hard, but if I was negative or unhappy it would bring down the whole crew.”

Electrician Blake Schimanski recently ran the length of New Zealand – 2011km – to raise funds for a mental health charity. Photo / Jesse Schimanski

His parents and brother travelled alongside him in a support caravan, documenting his progress for thousands of followers online.

Long stretches along State Highway 1 brought dicey moments with traffic and large trucks, forcing him to switch sides of the road constantly.

He kept running through heavy rain and darkness and even dodged aggressive dogs on multiple occasions.

McDonald’s, pizza and lots of hot chips were the fuel for his journey: “Anything I could stomach, I’d just eat.”

Despite the carb-rich diet, he lost about 9kg during the run.

As he neared Cape Rēinga, fatigue blanked his mind, but in the final days, he found strength in the memory of his friend.

“I looked up and had a bit of a chat to him, and that definitely helped get me through the last few days.

“There were definitely a few points where I didn’t know how I was going to finish it, but it never crossed my mind to stop.”

He said it felt “really good” to help New Zealand youth who were struggling with their mental health.

“I wanted to prove to myself that it was possible.”

Schimanski is now looking forward to resting and getting some much-needed recovery time for his body.

