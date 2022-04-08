Jacinda Ardern is, once again, Australia's favourite politician. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has once again been ranked Australia's most trusted politician.

The latest Ogilvy PR Believability Index surveyed 1000 Australian voters in February and found that 44 per cent of participants trust Ardern more than they trust any Australian politician.

This is not the first time New Zealand's Prime Minister has been voted Australia's most trusted politician. In 2019, research company Millward Brown polled 1400 Australians and found Ardern scored a believability rating of 77 out of 100.

Ogilvy's Believability Index found Ardern ranked ahead of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the country's leader of the opposition, Anthony Albanese.

A total of 10 per cent of voters in the poll had strong negative feelings towards Ardern, while 34 per cent expressed strong negative feelings towards Morrison and 19 per cent for Albanese.

As it stands, Ardern's Believability is now at 66/100, a drop of 11 points from the last poll three years ago, but still well ahead of Morrison, who rates 41/100, and Albanese, who ranked 41/100. US President Joe Biden got 46/100, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson scored 40/100, and former US President Donald Trump got 28/100.

"Jacinda Ardern was Australia's favourite politician when we published our first Believability Index report before the last federal election back in 2019. And our voters continue to rate New Zealand's Prime Minister much higher than any Australian politician in our survey," Ogilvy states in its report.

"She attracts strong positive sentiment from 44 per cent of voters in our survey, way ahead of Australia's federal election candidates where Morrison and Albanese lead the field with 20 per cent. Only 10 per cent express strong negative feelings towards her, compared with 34 per cent for Morrison and 19 per cent for Albanese.

"Australian voters are much more likely to share her values, feel that she's relevant to their life and is factually correct. They rate her much higher than Scott Morrison or Anthony Albanese on affinity, commitment and integrity," the report added.