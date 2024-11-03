“That impacts every single person, eventually, about New Zealand Post saying they’d rather deliver to clusters or counters, or letterbox nests, but not to your household.”

Maynard said the proposal was to gradually stop delivering to existing letterboxes.

“They’re not going to take your letterbox, they just don’t want to put anything in it.”

It was important for people to be able to have their say, he said.

“Putting the letterboxes in clusters makes it easier for the company to sack all the posties and have the mail delivered by vans which wouldn’t have to stop at your house, they’d put your mail at the end of the street.”

Maynard wanted the consultation timeframe to be extended and the details clarified.

RNZ listeners respond

Jim said his letterbox got a lot of use thanks to local real estate agents.

Many rural areas already had cluster mailboxes, Liz said.

“Who knows, people may actually talk to each other while they’re collecting their mail. A beneficial spin-off,” she said.

“Granted fewer items are being posted. However, it is a contract with the New Zealand public. The suggested change would have a considerable impact on the disabled, elderly and others who cannot readily travel,” Penelope said.

Sam was worried about the children: “Don’t take away that moment of joy when a child gets a birthday card from a grandparent or overseas relative, arrive in the letterbox!”

Consultation under way

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) was consulting on five proposed changes:

Reducing minimum delivery frequency in urban areas to two days a week and in rural areas to three days a week.

Reducing the minimum number of postal outlets from 880 to 500, and possibly down to 400 eventually.

Allowing NZ Post to extend its network by delivering to cluster and community boxes for new addresses.

Allowing NZ Post to convert existing delivery points into communal points at a rate of up to 5% a year.

Reducing the time until the next review to three years from five.

NZ Post declined an interview on Morning Report.

MBIE and NZ Post have been approached for comment.

