The Ministry of Business, Employment and Innovation announced this week New Zealand Post will only be required to deliver mail two days a week in urban areas, down from three, and three days a week in rural areas, down from five.

It will also be allowed to close 380 “service points”, though it cannot close rural retail locations for another year.

MBIE says New Zealanders are sending fewer letters than ever before. The average “delivery point” receives fewer than two letters a week. Twelve years ago it was more than seven a week.

New Zealand Post has predicted Kiwi addresses will only receive an average of one item or less a week by 2028.

To be fair, getting to a post office can be more difficult these days. As more service points close it becomes harder and harder to send a letter.

At the same time more communication has gone online over the years - bills, bank statements, emails, messaging and more. Even most postcards have been replaced by Facebook posts.

Apart from local elections that may require locating postboxes we haven’t used for years to post our votes, we’ve largely stopped sending letters.

Doing it online is quicker and more convenient and doesn’t require buying a stamp.

It seems entirely reasonable to say, as MBIE has, that without change, the current level of service would be unsustainable.

But that doesn’t mean the move suits everyone.

Grey Power has described the changes as “unfortunate”, pointing to older people without computers who rely on physical mail. Those willing will need upskilling.

Technology can be an issue out in the countryside too.

Rural Women New Zealand says the changes are a step backwards and will disproportionately affect rural communities.

The group says those communities are significantly more reliant on physical mail services given digital connectivity issues in rural areas.

New Zealand Post says the update to its deed of understanding with the Government that would allow for the changes does not mean an automatic change to the delivery schedule.

It says any operational changes will include “appropriate engagement with our people and stakeholders in the first instance”.

Those worst affected will hope their concerns will be considered and if necessary, mitigated to any extent possible.

While the wonders of the internet age have brought many communities closer together, by relying more on technology for communication, we risk cutting off some groups altogether.