Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

NZ Post move to cut deliveries makes sense, but presents challenges – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Kiwi addresses are expected to only receive an average of one item or less a week by 2028. Photo / 123rf

Kiwi addresses are expected to only receive an average of one item or less a week by 2028. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand Post has predicted Kiwi addresses will only receive an average of one item or less a week by 2028.
  • It plans to reduce mail delivery to two days a week in urban areas and three days in rural areas.
  • Grey Power and Rural Women New Zealand say the changes will disproportionately affect older and rural communities.

News New Zealand Post can now cut back its number of delivery days even further may not faze many.

Long gone are the days you could expect a hand-written letter from a distant friend, a postcard, birthday card or invitation, or anything that’s not a bill or

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save