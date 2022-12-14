NZ Post delivering 2.2 million parcels a week in lead-up to Christmas

Main said the service will be delivering parcels right up until Christmas Eve. Photo / Supplied

Christmas is only 10 days away and NZ Postal staff are feeling it, as the service deals with 2.2 million parcels in time for the big day.

As a result, the postal service has brought in extra resources to help with demand - including extra staff, trucks, planes and vans.

While the deadline for sending items overseas before Christmas has already passed, the cutoff to deliver your present through the economy post is December 19.

“We’ve got just over a week left to get millions of parcels where they need to be in time for Christmas,” said NZ Post’s chief operating officer Brendon Main.

“Our people are working around the clock to deliver those parcels for Kiwis.”

The service forecasts to have delivered around 15 million items between Labour Weekend and Christmas Day.

“If you haven’t sent your parcel yet, you’ll need to get organised in the next few days to give it the best chance of arriving in time for Christmas.”

NZ Post customer care centre teams have been flat out, according to Main, answering calls from Kiwis with inquiries about their parcels.

The centre is working with reduced staff numbers due to Covid-19 cases, causing delays in responses.

As a result of the delays, NZ Post recommends using tracking numbers to check where parcels are at in their journey, before contacting the call centre.

“People have been really kind, patient and understanding, and we know our people really appreciate this,” said Main.



