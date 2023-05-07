NZ Post denied that it had changed Auckland's postage boundaries recently, but admitted that the map on its website is wrong. Photo / Supplied.

NZ Post denied that it had changed Auckland's postage boundaries recently, but admitted that the map on its website is wrong. Photo / Supplied.

Confusion reigns over Auckland’s postage boundaries as customers report shock at the till trying to post to outer suburbs, while NZ Post denies any changes to the city’s delivery rules.

One small business owner took to Facebook to share their surprise at the apparent sudden increased cost of delivery.

“So today, I actually nearly had a heart attack!

“However, for those who are not aware, NZPOST has significantly reduced what it classes as its Auckland boundary!

“What does this mean .... Auckland postage was once around $7 for the whole of Auckland....for the same parcel today. I was charged $56.... to deliver a small parcel across town!!” the business owner said.

A spokesperson for NZ Post denied that changes have been made to Auckland postage boundaries, and said the map, which was still displayed on the website at the time of publishing, was incorrect.

“We have not made recent changes to Auckland boundaries.

“The map shared by the customer is unfortunately incorrect and our customer team are urgently investigating to resolve and make sure the correct map is available online,” the spokesperson said.

NZ Post also said the price that the small business owner was charged was likely incorrect, and that it would investigate.

“In addition, something doesn’t sound right with the price the customer was charged, a ‘small parcel’ should not have cost $56 to be sent across town and we will be in touch with the customer directly to better understand what’s happened here,” the spokesperson said.

The map which NZ Post says is not correct. Different maps on the NZ Post website show different boundaries for Auckland. Photo / NZ Post

Another map on the NZ Post website. Different maps on the NZ Post website show different boundaries for Auckland. Photo / NZ Post

Other people online noted that NZ Post has different borders for Auckland depending on if you buy the delivery online or in person.

“I am an account holder with NZ Post and my Auckland rates take in Warkworth and Wellsford and Kaiwaka, but when I purchased tickets in post shops in the past, Orewa was about its northerly limit,” a social media user said.

“Yes Rural delivery in Matakana area has doubled in price … They call us Auckland till it suits them then charge heaps,” one commenter said.

“I have several friends who are in business and courier regularly, they have also noticed these increases/changes and boundaries,” a business owner said.

Boundaries on the NZ Post website also vary depending is using prepaid delivery services or not.

The website notes, “If the addresses you are sending from/to are not within the same Across Town boundary, Within Island or Nationwide rates apply.

“Different systems are used in-store to calculate rates and occasionally may produce a different price than our Rate Finder.”







