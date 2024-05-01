Police are scrambling to replace sanitary bins in the bathrooms of some stations.

Police are scrambling to replace sanitary bins in the bathrooms of some stations after they were removed in a mishap, leaving menstruating staff with nowhere to dispose of their rubbish.

Police Association president Chris Cahill confirmed he has received a “number” of complaints about the disappearance of the bins.

“We have only just become aware of it and it appears to be a change in the contractor for this service.

“It certainly doesn’t appear to have been communicated with staff and we have received a number of complaints,” Cahill said.

The Herald understands that some staff were worried the removal of the bins was a result of “cost-saving” measures, but a police spokesperson said it was due to a change in subcontractors.

“A change in the style of sanitary bins was initiated following a change in subcontractors employed by our contracted facilities management service, OCS, to comply with police vetting requirements.

“The situation has arisen that in some locations the original subcontractors have removed the existing bins before replacement bins had been installed by a new subcontractor.

“Police were not advised this changeover was taking place and OCS has been asked to urgently install bins at all remaining locations.

“OCS has apologised for the lack of communication that has contributed to this situation.“

The spokesperson said they were disappointed that the absence of the bins was not remedied sooner.

Police stations in Auckland and Masterton are thought to be impacted.

A message allegedly sent to the staff of a police station announced the bins had been removed with no replacement plan in place.

“Just for your information the procurement officer based in Wellington who manages woman’s issues, had all the sanitary disposal units removed from the female toilets in the station on Monday 29 April.

“At the time of this email being sent out, we do not have an alternative solution.

“The boss is making phone calls about this situation now,” the email reads.

Access to sanitary bins for women who work in typically male-dominated careers is a continuing issue.

Women in trades have complained about job sites and portable toilets not having access to sanitary bins, forcing them to go home on their lunch breaks to change menstrual products.

A recent New Zealand study showed functional menstrual literacy is as low as 50 per cent.



