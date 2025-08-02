Advertisement
NZ passport fraud: Man gets record sentence for 25-year identity deception

RNZ
4 mins to read

Jahangir Alam received a four-year prison sentence for a 25-year passport fraud involving a false identity. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

A man who pretended to be his brother for 25 years and entered a sham marriage to get citizenship has been handed the longest jail term in New Zealand history for passport fraud.

Bangladesh-born Jahangir Alam, whose true name is not known, was found guilty of 29 offences,

