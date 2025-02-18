New Zealand's connectivity issues are in the spotlight and Huntly Power Station stocks up to prevent winter shortfall.

A popular brand of chicken nuggets is being urgently recalled after fears they may contain small pieces of blue rubber.

Foodstuffs Own Brands has issued a recall of Pams brand Tempura Coated Chicken Nuggets, with New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle warning not to eat them.

“If you have a 1kg bag of Pams Tempura Coated Chicken Nuggets with a best-before date of 16 October, 2025, don’t eat them,” he said.

“Return the nuggets to the place of purchase for a refund or, if that’s not possible, throw them out.”