NZ: Pams-branded chicken nuggets recalled after possible presence of blue rubber

NZ Herald
A popular brand of chicken nuggets is being urgently recalled after fears they may contain small pieces of blue rubber.

Foodstuffs Own Brands has issued a recall of Pams brand Tempura Coated Chicken Nuggets, with New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle warning not to eat them.

“If you have a 1kg bag of Pams Tempura Coated Chicken Nuggets with a best-before date of 16 October, 2025, don’t eat them,” he said.

“Return the nuggets to the place of purchase for a refund or, if that’s not possible, throw them out.”

The affected product is sold at Four Square, Gilmours, New World, Pak’nSave and Social Supermarket stores across the country.

NZ Food Safety said in a statement the affected products have been removed from stores.

The issue was raised following a customer complaint.

”As is our usual practice, we will work with Foodstuffs Own Brands to understand how this issue arose and to prevent it happening again,” said Arbuckle.

Pams brand Tempura Coated Chicken Nuggets are being recalled after fears they may contain small pieces of blue rubber.
