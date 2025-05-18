NZ Media Council upholds complaint about New Zealand’s worst murderers story

The New Zealand Herald apologises to Graeme Colquhoun for our reporting error and also the failure to correct it promptly. We have improved our processes to help prevent similar errors in future.
Media Council summary
The New Zealand Media Council has ruled that the accuracy, fairness and balance and corrections principles were significantly breached by a story in the New Zealand Herald.
The complainant, Mr Colquhoun, complained about a feature article published by the Herald on July 20, 2024 headlined “New Zealand’s worst murderers: More details released about longest-serving inmates”. It is a follow-up to a feature published on May 4, 2024, headlined “New Zealand’s worst murderers: The men too dangerous for parole”. The May article runs through 47 convicted murderers in New Zealand who have served more than 20 years in prison without parole. Mr Colquhoun is one of a handful of men listed with just a name and date. The July article contains details about seven men mentioned in the first story about whom the Herald had “little or no information”. That includes Mr Colquhoun.
Mr Colquhoun wrote that the article was factually incorrect and defamatory, including the statement he murdered a female during an attempted sexual assault in 1999.