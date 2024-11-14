NZ Media Council upholds complaint about Islamic terrorist description

'In the Media Council’s view, the NZ Herald has erred in describing aspects of Muslim dress as that of a terrorist.'

The NZ Media Council has ruled that it was inaccurate to describe wearing traditional Islamic dress as being dressed as an Islamic terrorist.

The Herald published a story on 10 September 2024 headed “Avondale College student dresses up as Islamic terrorist, does fake bomb attack stunt on culture day”. The story described an incident in which the student acted as an Islamic terrorist as a stunt on the school’s culture day. The article said he ran into a classroom dressed as an Islamic terrorist - wearing an Islamic white headscarf and thawb, and a long sleeved ankle-length traditional robe. It said the student shouted “Allahu Akbar” and threw a backpack into the group of students. The article covered the school’s response in disciplining the student.

Umar Abdul Kuddus complained that describing the clothing worn by the student as the clothing of an Islamic terrorist was offensive, because it is the traditional religious attire of Muslims. As a Muslim and an Imam he wore it 90 per cent of the time. The comments fuelled hatred of Islam in New Zealand.

The Herald defended the article saying it was a fact that the student’s costume and conduct was an attempt to mimic a Muslim terrorist. The article had a disapproving tone, the NZ Herald said, and provided additional context by covering a study into Muslims’ experience of discrimination in New Zealand that highlighted the prevalence of Islamophobia in high schools. It said the article sought to challenge negative stereotypes, not to perpetuate them.

The Council said that there was agreement the student was mimicking an Islamic terrorist. In the Media Council’s view, the NZ Herald has erred in describing aspects of Muslim dress as that of a terrorist. His clothing alone did not make him look like a terrorist. The article breached Principle (1) Accuracy, Fairness and Balance because it was not accurate in the opening sentence or headline to represent wearing Islamic clothing as dressing like a terrorist.