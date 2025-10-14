Advertisement
NZ is lagging disappointingly behind on modern slavery - Rob Fyfe

Rob Fyfe
Rob Fyfe is the former CEO of Air New Zealand and previously chaired the New Zealand Government’s Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group.

NZ faces pressure to pass modern slavery laws amid $8b in risky imports.

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand is lagging in addressing modern slavery, with $8 billion in imports linked to forced labour.
  • Proposed legislation aims to require businesses to report on steps taken to address slavery risks.
  • There is bipartisan support and backing from businesses and investors for introducing modern slavery laws.

New Zealand has always had outsized influence on the world stage. We are a nation that competes, that leads, is fiercely independent, that prides itself on doing the right thing.

But on combating modern slavery, we are lagging disappointingly behind, our voice is weak and our actions even

