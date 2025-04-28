Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

NZ Herald Premium subscription special offer: Get the best journalism from here and abroad for 50 cents a week

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Our award-winning newsroom continues to produce some of the biggest and most important stories from around Aotearoa. Photo / Dean Purcell

Our award-winning newsroom continues to produce some of the biggest and most important stories from around Aotearoa. Photo / Dean Purcell

It’s been six years since the NZ Herald took the ambitious step of asking readers to pay for access to our best journalism by buying a Herald Premium digital subscription.

Every day, we bring you expert reporting and commentary on national, business, sport, and political issues, along with engaging and informative entertainment and lifestyle features, and stories from leading global publishers, including the New York Times.

To mark Premium’s sixth birthday, we’re offering new members a special deal - just 50c a week for the first eight weeks, $3 a week for the next eight weeks, and $6 a week after that.

An annual subscription - always a great option as a gift for those hard to buy for - is available for $99.99 for the first year, then $199.99 the following years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Five-, six- or seven-day subscribers to the Herald’s print editions, or our regional newspapers, are entitled to full digital access; go to nzherald.co.nz/activate to activate your Premium subscription.

A Premium subscription helps Kiwis make sense of the fast-paced, ever-changing news cycle, from analysis of current events to in-depth investigations and absorbing features, to opinion pieces you won’t find anywhere else - on any device.

The best journalism from NZ and around the world

Our award-winning newsroom continues to produce some of the biggest and most important stories from around Aotearoa. Six years since we started our Premium subscription model, access to journalism that you can trust has never been more crucial.

We’ve charted the downfall of the Du Val husband-and-wife property developers and their lifestyle of flashy opulence, glamour and wealth, until the money ran out.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke of Du Val Group. Photo / file
Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke of Du Val Group. Photo / file

Want to know which high-achieving high schools are close to affordable housing? We’ve crunched the NCEA achievement rates of 493 schools and compared them with housing costs in their areas.

Nearly 300 directors sit on the boards of our biggest public companies. These are the biggest-earning players in New Zealand corporate governance.

New Zealand’s First XV rugby is among the most competitive in the world. From the mesmerising skills of Sacred Heart’s Cohen Norrie to the towering presence of St Peter’s Tevita Tatafu, these 10 players are poised to shine in the future.

Sacred Heart fullback Cohen Norrie kicks ahead. / Andrew Cornaga
Sacred Heart fullback Cohen Norrie kicks ahead. / Andrew Cornaga

Kiwis are relocating to Australia in droves - hundreds of us a month are moving there. We’ve run the numbers, comparing New Zealand and Australian incomes, house prices, rents and expenses - and caught up with those testing their fortunes in the “Lucky Country”.

Be part of the conversation

A Premium subscription also lets you have your say by commenting on selected articles and participating in live Q&As with experts on the hottest topics of the day. Premium subscribers also get access to exclusive newsletters, including our Premium News Briefing, which tells you everything you need to know for the day by the time you’ve made your first coffee, and our weekly Opinion newsletter, which rounds up the mood among our columnists and commenters.

If you need a breather, Premium subscribers can save stories to read later, offline via the app, or get stuck into our daily crosswords and puzzles.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand