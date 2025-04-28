Five-, six- or seven-day subscribers to the Herald’s print editions, or our regional newspapers, are entitled to full digital access; go to nzherald.co.nz/activate to activate your Premium subscription.

A Premium subscription helps Kiwis make sense of the fast-paced, ever-changing news cycle, from analysis of current events to in-depth investigations and absorbing features, to opinion pieces you won’t find anywhere else - on any device.

The best journalism from NZ and around the world

Our award-winning newsroom continues to produce some of the biggest and most important stories from around Aotearoa. Six years since we started our Premium subscription model, access to journalism that you can trust has never been more crucial.

We’ve charted the downfall of the Du Val husband-and-wife property developers and their lifestyle of flashy opulence, glamour and wealth, until the money ran out.

Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke of Du Val Group. Photo / file

Want to know which high-achieving high schools are close to affordable housing? We’ve crunched the NCEA achievement rates of 493 schools and compared them with housing costs in their areas.

Nearly 300 directors sit on the boards of our biggest public companies. These are the biggest-earning players in New Zealand corporate governance.

New Zealand’s First XV rugby is among the most competitive in the world. From the mesmerising skills of Sacred Heart’s Cohen Norrie to the towering presence of St Peter’s Tevita Tatafu, these 10 players are poised to shine in the future.

Sacred Heart fullback Cohen Norrie kicks ahead. / Andrew Cornaga

Kiwis are relocating to Australia in droves - hundreds of us a month are moving there. We’ve run the numbers, comparing New Zealand and Australian incomes, house prices, rents and expenses - and caught up with those testing their fortunes in the “Lucky Country”.

Be part of the conversation

A Premium subscription also lets you have your say by commenting on selected articles and participating in live Q&As with experts on the hottest topics of the day. Premium subscribers also get access to exclusive newsletters, including our Premium News Briefing, which tells you everything you need to know for the day by the time you’ve made your first coffee, and our weekly Opinion newsletter, which rounds up the mood among our columnists and commenters.

If you need a breather, Premium subscribers can save stories to read later, offline via the app, or get stuck into our daily crosswords and puzzles.