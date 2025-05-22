NZ Herald podcast wins top awards at New York Festival Radio Awards

in October 2024, the NZ Herald published a six-part investigation into allegations of abuse in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - otherwise known as the Mormon Church - in New Zealand. Presented by reporter Murray Jones, the series explored how the church had built a system that protects its wealth and reputation and shields sexual predators from the law.

The series has today picked up two Gold prizes at the New York Festival Radio Awards, for Best Investigative Journalism Podcast and Best Narrative/Documentary Podcast. You can listen to the award-winning podcast in full below.

