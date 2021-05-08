Website of the Year

New Zealand|Education

NZ First candidate faces indecent assault charges after school sports trip

4 minutes to read
John Hall in 2014 on the campaign trail for NZ First in a speech on education and inequality. Photo / Supplied

David Fisher
By:

Senior writer, NZ Herald

A community leader who has stood for NZ First in four elections is facing five charges of indecently assaulting teenage girls after a school sports trip.

Bus and taxi driver John Hall was hired by

