NZ family of child missing in Canada have ‘grave concerns’

Sam Sherwood
RNZ·
3 mins to read

Kai Pavlovic's New Zealand-based family have "grave concerns for his safety", according to a Givealittle page set up for the family. Photo / Supplied

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

An 11-year-old boy with family in New Zealand and Canada has gone missing in British Columbia, with police “working around the clock” to find him.

Kai Pavlovic’s New Zealand-based family have “grave concerns for his safety”, a Givealittle page set up for the family said.

