NZ family of child missing in Canada have ‘grave concerns’

“As part of the investigation, police have spoken to Kai’s family members and have reason to believe Kai is staying with a caretaker who is unknown to police.

“Over the next few days, various investigational avenues were pursued to try and confirm Kai’s whereabouts, but have so far been unsuccessful. Numerous resources have been dedicated to this investigation and officers are actively working around the clock to locate Kai.”

A spokeswoman said the initial priority was to make people aware he was missing and share his picture with the public.

“Our investigators are making every effort to find Kai and we are asking for the public’s help as part of those ongoing efforts.”

Anyone who knew where he was or was looking after him was asked to contact local police, so they could confirm his safety.

“Burnaby RCMP would also like address questions from the public regarding an Amber Alert,” they said. “Amber Alerts are activated in cases where an abduction has been confirmed and there is believed to be imminent danger to the child.

“At this point in the investigation, the information does not meet the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert.”

Canadian police are searching for 11-year-old Kai Pavlovic. Photo / Supplied

A Givealittle page was set up for Kai’s Christchurch-based family on Saturday.

“Kai has been living in Canada and had limited contact with family overseas the last 12 months. Recently concern for his wellbeing was raised by his deceased father’s family and shared with his NZ family.

“This led the family to request a welfare check.

“All attempts to ensure Kai’s wellbeing have failed and family have grave concerns for his safety. A missing-person investigation has been launched and appeals for sightings of Kai have failed to provide any leads.

“Family are heading to Canada to assist in the search for answers.”

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson told RNZ that it was aware of reports of a child missing in Canada.

“Our high commission in Ottawa has provided initial advice to a family member of the child. Details of the assistance we can provide is found on the SafeTravel website.

“For privacy reasons, no further information will be provided.”

- RNZ