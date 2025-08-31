New Zealand woman Melissa Lee Rodgers was jailed for eight years for her part as a drug courier in an operation where police seized nearly 3kg of methamphetamine near Perth in 2021. Photo / Australian Federal Police
An “immature” and eager-to-please New Zealand woman became a drug courier in Australia as she sought approval from her friends after a relationship break-up.
She is now facing deportation to New Zealand from Western Australia after she is released from a lengthy jail sentence.
Melissa Lee Rodgers lefthome and moved to Australia in 2013 when she was 18.
Now aged 30, she is currently in prison after being picked up on a drug run from a bush location outside Perth to the Western Australian capital in 2021.
“It was after this that she began to mix with adverse peers and she is likely to have been influenced by them and sought their approval.”
Rodgers went to the appeals tribunal seeking to have the revocation of her visa overturned so she could stay in Australia, where she has supportive friends and a job offer for when she is released.
In his decision, tribunal senior member Aaron Suthers said that during her time in prison, Rodgers had completed rehabilitation courses and qualifications in catering, cleaning operations and workplace health and safety.
Student of the year
She was awarded the 2023 vocational student of the year at the Eastern Goldfields Regional Prison and worked seven days a week in the prison kitchen.
“The applicant says that she is now a different person to the one who offended and that she was young and naive at the time of her offending and was easily manipulated,” Suthers said.
“She says that she has removed any negative influences from her life and intends to maintain that position. She says that she knows that she will not reoffend or commit any other offences in Australia.”
Despite this, Suthers said the protection of the Australian community, and their expectations about non-citizens who break the law, outweighed factors in Rodgers’ favour.
He declined to revoke the cancellation of the visa.
Rodgers has a father, mother and stepfather, and two siblings in New Zealand. Their locations were not disclosed.
