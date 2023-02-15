NZ Defence Force: Blood deliveries and rooftop rescues during cyclone response

The NZDF said that Army teams have rescued about 200 people so far. Video / NZDF

Two hundred and fifty personnel across all military fronts joined the rescue and recovery efforts across the country on Wednesday, following the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The New Zealand Defence Force pledged the navy, army and air force troops to the worst affected areas to deliver critically-needed supplies and evacuate helpless locals.

A particular focus of the Defence Force has been on Hawke’s Bay, where over 9000 residents are displaced and 3000 are taking shelter in evacuation centres.

The Defence Force was involved in a number of rescues in the region.

The Defence Force was involved in a number of rescues in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZDF

In a press conference at midday on Wednesday, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty told the media 300 people had been rescued over a 48-hour period.

At one stage, 60 people were rescued from the roof of a single building.

Three NH90 rescue helicopters remained active in the region overnight and began tasks on Wednesday following the direction of NEMA, according to a Defence Force spokesperson.

The main focus for Defence Force staff today is the Esk Valley, where an NH90 will take civil staff to assess the damage.

The NZ Defence Force has carried out many rescues. Photo / NZDF

Meanwhile, a C130 Hercules transport aircraft has been tasked with taking blood and oxygen supplies to Hawkes Bay Hospital, in what will be important medical supplies for treating the wounded.

The HMNZS Manawanui is currently preparing to depart from Devonport Naval Base for Napier, once it has been determined what supplies are required and it has been loaded.

And further reinforcement is on the way, with a convoy of trucks carrying a further hundred personnel and one brigade at Linton to further assist the region.

Moving up the North Island, surveillance flights are being carried out by the Defence Force to survey the damage to the country’s costal towns.

A C130 Hercules transport aircraft will be conducting a surveillance flight across the East Coast area, including Wairoa over the course of today, while a Navy Seasprite helicopter has been tasked with a surveillance flight across the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.

In Auckland, the Whenuapai and Devonport naval bases have personnel ready to move for emergency responses in the country’s most populous city.

Seasonal workers stranded by floodwaters in Hawke’s Bay are just some of the people who have been rescued and taken to a local evacuation centre.



They were rescued by personnel from the @NZArmy and @nzpolice using four Unimog trucks.



➡️ https://t.co/joHDu4sglh pic.twitter.com/HVKLEg6z3D — NZ Defence Force (@NZDefenceForce) February 14, 2023

The Defence Force has had numerous missions in the region over the last 48 hours, completing both evacuations and rescues.

At the top of the country, an extensive operation has been carried out in Northland with a Unimog truck and qualified personnel deployed from Whenuapai to Whangarei, to reinforce Defence Force personnel connected to Northland Regional Council.

An NH90 helicopter was also tasked to support Fire and Emergency crew response to Northland ECC.

Tasks in Northland included airborne reconnaissance and photography, personnel transport and cargo movement.

This movement of cargo included vital cancer medication for patients in Northland.

Defence Force personnel clear a road. Photo / NZDF

The spokesperson confirmed the Devonport Naval Base also has personnel on standby ready to move for emergency response in the Northland region if needed.

NEMA remains the lead agency to the National State of Emergency.

“We are working hard alongside our partner agencies, and civil defence and emergency authorities, to respond to community needs including evacuations and requests for help,” the spokesperson confirmed.

“We have placed personnel in units across the three Services on shortened notices to move, and will assist civil authorities with responses in different regions, with personnel being sent to where we’re needed most.”



