Noverre winner of the 2000 Guineas in 2021, jockey Opie Bosson. Photo / Supplied

Racegoers at New Zealand Cup Day at Riccarton will get the chance to see the best 3-year-olds in the country.

Trainers and owners are eyeing up the two 'Group One' races not only for the prize money but also for the prestige.

David Ellis, the famous name behind Te Akau Stud in Matamata, says for the 1000 Guineas and 2000 Guineas there is more at stake than the $900,000 up for grabs.

Racegoers at Riccarton on NZ Cup Day. Photo / Supplied

"For a colt and filly to improve their value for breeding, it is very important to win group one races," says David Ellis.

The 1000 Guineas is restricted to the top 3-year-old fillies and the 2000 Guineas 3-year-old colts, geldings and fillies.

If they win, there is plenty of money to be made standing in stud.

"Last year we won it with Noverre, he is standing at a Waikato stud at a service fee of $10,000," said Ellis.

Commercial manager at Riccarton Park Chris Rowe says it's imperative for the racing industry that the best young horses race at Riccarton on Cup Day.

"Te Akau has targeted racing in the South Island (and) they have horses down here from about August right through," says Chris Rowe.

20 horses have been floated down from Matamata by road to Riccarton. Other trainers will fly their horses down to Christchurch before the race meeting.

The colours of Te Akau Stud will be prominent again on NZ Cup Day at Riccarton in November. Photo / Supplied

"We send them down in the spring because you normally get better tracks earlier than up here (in Waikato) and normally we like to get them acclimatised for the carnival where they have all the big races in October and November," says Ellis.

It has been a phenomenally successful model over a number of years winning a number of Guineas.

"Last year in the 1000 Guineas they ran the first four horses home which is an amazing effort," says Chris Rowe. "And they won the 2000 Guineas last year with a horse called Noverre."

Past 2000 Guineas winners commanding top stud fees including Darci Brahma $15,000 for a service fee, and Xtravagant with a $25,000 service fee in Australia.

"We would like to have three or four horses in each race. Even if you run third the horse's value goes up enormously," says Ellis.

According to Ellis, the first 2000 Guineas he won was with Darci Brahma, and he syndicated the horse for $10 million dollars after that race.

Leading jockey Opie Bosson will be riding for the Te Akau team for the racing carnival.

"He has worked for me since he was 14 years old," says Ellis.

According to Riccarton Park Commercial Manager Chris Rowe, icket sales for the three days of racing- Saturday, November 5, Wednesday, November 9 and Saturday, November 12, are ahead of the last sell-out in 2020.

"Every corporate ticket on cup day is sold out, we are into the final phase of ticket sales, all of the early options have gone," he says.

"It is world-class... one of the best carnivals in the world," says Ellis. "It's a hell of a lot of fun great racing beautiful l big track and terrific crowd. It is certainly right up there with the North Island Carnivals," he added.

Ticket prices

• GA Entry currently for 5 & 9 Nov $15 and Members $40

• GA Entry currently for 12 Nov $32 and Members $100

NZ Cup meeting event and ticket details