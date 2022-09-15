The last big NZ Cup Day at Riccarton was in 2020. Photo / Supplied

This year's New Zealand Cup week at Riccarton Park could be one of the biggest yet with ticket sales well ahead of 2020.

A highlight on Canterbury's social calendar, it will feature top-class racing, fashion, food and entertainment across three days - Saturday, November 5, Wednesday, November 9 and Saturday, November 12.

Commercial manager at Riccarton Park Chris Rowe said numbers will be capped at 15,000.

"At the moment everything is tracking ahead of 2020, if you think about cup day it was a sellout," said Chris Rowe

That was the last time a full crowd was allowed to attend NZ Cup Day due to Covid.

"We did 2020 which we had been in lockdown if you recall and we got out of lockdown and we managed to have cup week... we didn't have a show but we had we managed to deliver an event."

Last year, with Covid restrictions, numbers were limited and groups were restricted to pods of 100. A thousand people attended the first two days and just 1500 on Cup Day.

"In terms of an impact on our club it was over half a million dollars worth of negative impact on our bottom line," said Rowe.

"We are okay, we had cash reserve.

"Like a lot, we have struggled but got the benefit of the government wage subsidies and we are financially sound and will be able to deliver a strong week."

Riccarton has a proud racing history. Established in 1854 it was home to the three major races - the NZ Derby, the NZ Oaks, and the NZ Cup.

Tickets for The New Zealand Cup Meeting at Riccarton Racecourse on November 12 are selling fast.

In 1973, the Derby moved to Auckland, the Oaks to Wellington and the NZ Cup stayed at Riccarton, and for the first time the 1000 and 2000 Guineas were first raced at Riccarton Park

This year marks the 50th anniversary and there is the chance for punters to win a trip for two to Dubai.

Stakes across the three days of racing at Riccarton during Cup and Show week total $3.03million, with $1.25m on Cup Day on November 12.

The group one races, the 2000 Guineas, have a $500,000 stake, while the 1000 Guineas have $400,000

Rowe said he expects tickets for NZ Cup Day to sell out.

The popular members car park at Riccarton has sold out already for 2022. Photo / Supplied

"The hospitality area for the 12th of November has sold out, the car parks in the member area are sold out, and the carriage car park is rapidly selling out."

The same alcohol management plan from 2020 is in place for punters.

"People can't bring their alcohol into the car park areas, but can bring their own food and make an effort to celebrate the week and enjoy the atmosphere generated on course."

Ticket prices

• GA Entry currently for 5 & 9 Nov $15 and Members $40

• GA Entry currently for 12 Nov $32 and Members $100

NZ Cup meeting event and ticket details