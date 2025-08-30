A fresh front moving up the South Island will have snow warnings on the roads.

“From 10am to midnight and then from 6pm tonight all the way to 5am tomorrow.”

A strong southwesterly is expected across the lower South Island, including Gore, Clutha and Dunedin from 10am to 6pm,

In Auckland, grey clouds will dominate, with occasional heavy showers with 90km/h winds and hail.

Severe gales are expected in the afternoon, with gusts of up to 120 km/h in exposed areas.

Thunderstorms will bring localised heavy rain of 10 to 20 mm per hour.

There will not be a lot of warm weather throughout the country, with many areas reaching a high of only 16 °C, while Canterbury is expected to reach just 8 °C.

“It is going to be cold,” Shiviti said.

Kiwis brace for a wet Sunday under heavy clouds and blustery winds. Image/Metservice

Wellington won’t escape the wet either — the capital faces a damp day with isolated showers becoming frequent in the afternoon and evening.

Over in the Bay of Plenty, the sun may peek through the clouds, but squally thunderstorms will keep beachgoers away with northwesterlies rising to strong westerlies in the evening.

Fiordland experiences the harshest conditions, with heavy rain and strong winds battering the area, and snow falling as low as 500 metres.

Queenstown will experience a mix of sun and cloud, although showers are expected to develop during the evening.

A stubborn low-pressure system is behind the nationwide unsettled weather, keeping temperatures cooler than usual for this time of year, Shiviti said.

“Prepare your property for high winds. Strong winds can lift large, heavy objects and send them crashing into homes. Anything not secured may become a projectile.”