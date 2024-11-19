Advertisement
Home / Kahu

NZ-born Christine Dawson, grandmother-of-five, found dead in Sydney

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The grieving family of a beloved grandmother found dead at a public housing complex have expressed their heartbreak as a strike force investigation continues. Video / Nine News

Family and Australian police are looking for answers after the mystery death of a much-loved Kiwi grandmother-of-five in Sydney.

Christine Dawson, 66, was found dead at her apartment in Maroubra on Monday morning, sparking an investigation police have titled Strike Force Nain.

Dawson moved to Australia 35 years ago and had built a life and raised a family across the Ditch.

Forensic officers were combing the apartment for evidence on Monday, including going through bins outside the apartment, and have reportedly judged Dawson’s death to be suspicious

“She was pure to her soul, she was a beautiful person,” Dawson’s daughter told Nine News, while her granddaughter Faith said she “had a really kind heart”.

Christine Dawson was found dead at her Maroubra apartment.
Tamara Dawson told the Daily Telegraph her mother was a generous person who “would give you her last cent” and adored her mokopuna.

“My mum always had a beautiful soul and spirit, I love her dearly and I will miss her forever,” Tamara Dawson said.

Australian media reported the arrest of 55-year-old Shane Tucker, who was charged with breaching an apprehended violence order (AVO) and was refused bail.

An AVO was reportedly taken out in June to protect Christine Dawson from Tucker and the pair were reportedly in a relationship.

The order mandated Tucker not to approach or be in the company of Dawson for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs and prohibited him from going within 200 metres of her home or place of work.

Christine Dawson (centre) with daughter granddaughter Faith (left) and daughter Tamara.
Police and family now await the results of a post-mortem examination and Tamara Dawson has made a public appeal for information.

“I’m sure if someone knows something, they know what the right thing to do is,” the daughter said.

“I’m just going to miss her very, very much.”

