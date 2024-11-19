The grieving family of a beloved grandmother found dead at a public housing complex have expressed their heartbreak as a strike force investigation continues. Video / Nine News

Family and Australian police are looking for answers after the mystery death of a much-loved Kiwi grandmother-of-five in Sydney.

Christine Dawson, 66, was found dead at her apartment in Maroubra on Monday morning, sparking an investigation police have titled Strike Force Nain.

Dawson moved to Australia 35 years ago and had built a life and raised a family across the Ditch.

Forensic officers were combing the apartment for evidence on Monday, including going through bins outside the apartment, and have reportedly judged Dawson’s death to be suspicious

“She was pure to her soul, she was a beautiful person,” Dawson’s daughter told Nine News, while her granddaughter Faith said she “had a really kind heart”.