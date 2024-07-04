However, he pleaded not guilty to two charges of intimidation against a third civilian staff member at the bar, located at the Linton Military Camp, and for calling a superior officer who spoke to him about his behaviour a “ball bag” and a “motherf***er”.
One of those charges of intimidation was dropped by the Crown on Tuesday.
The soldier also pleaded not guilty to a fifth charge of indecent assault against one of his first victims for allegedly reaching for her groin with his hand.
On Wednesday a panel of three senior military personnel took under an hour to find the private not guilty of the remaining indecent assault and intimidation charges. They did however find him guilty of insubordination for the final charge against a superior officer.
The private’s second victim had worked at the camp for four years and also felt like she had to leave after the incident.
“What the accused did to me made me feel like a piece of meat,” her victim impact statement, read to the court, said.
The woman said it felt like she was being punished when she had her duties at the bar restricted but saw the soldier back in the bar playing pool with his friends not long after the incident.
New Zealand Navy Lieutenant James Olsen, prosecuting the defendant on behalf of the crown, entered into the court record the private’s service history which included a civil charge of common assault against another female private in 2021, a breach of visitation rules in army barracks and several summary charges of failing to comply with orders from his superior officers.
One of those charges involved failing to source a poppy for ANZAC Day.
“It is understandable that you may feel conflict between wanting to help those involved and taking a clinical assessment of the evidence. However, your job is not to be emotional, and that you must approach your job clinically.”
At sentencing, Hague said that his client’s offending was at the lower end of the spectrum.
“None of it makes it okay, but there’s an absence of factors that bring it up from that low end,” he said.
Hague urged the panel to consider that a small and “sad” factor was that his client was extremely intoxicated at a unit function yet no superior officers intervened to remove him.
Hague also stressed that the common assault offence his client committed in 2021 had no sexual element and couldn’t be compared to the indecent assault charges he’d pleaded guilty to later.
In terms of alcohol use, Hague said his client had sought help from a counsellor.
“He has sought treatment and has taken concrete steps to address his alcohol problem,” he said.
Hague said that his client was respectfully asking to remain in the service.
“I’m asking for a chance for a junior soldier to show that he will never abuse that trust again.”
The private’s name remains suppressed while he decides if he wants to appeal the court’s finding.
Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.