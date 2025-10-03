New Zealand and Samoa have agreed on compensation for the Manawanui disaster, with details pending. Photo / Profile Boats

By RNZ Gallery

New Zealand and Samoa have struck a deal over compensation for the Manawanui disaster, with an announcement expected imminently, RNZ understands.

Monday October 6 will mark one year since the navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui ran aground on a reef off the south coast of Upolu and then sank.

Village elders have long sought compensation for damage to the reef and for losses to fishing and tourism.

It’s understood an agreement has now been reached and it has been left to Samoa’s Government to reveal the details.