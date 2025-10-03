Approached for comment, Defence Minister Judith Collins’ office referred questions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).
An MFAT spokesperson said the ministry would respond on Monday.
Speaking to RNZ Pacific last month, Samoa’s former prime minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said the New Zealand Government had been “very forthcoming” in discussions.
“We had to do a survey to advise New Zealand in terms of compensation,” she said.
“That’s more or less finalised, so it’s just a matter of beginning to do the implementation.”
An inquiry released in April found the ship’s crew was undertrained and the vessel was not up to the task.
-RNZ