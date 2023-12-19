NZ actor and arm wrestler Levi Holley, who sold his belongings to pay for brain cancer treatment, has died

Levi Holley sold all his possessions for his cancer treatment. Photo / Givealittle

New Zealand actor and competitive arm wrestler Jason “Levi” Holley has died following a battle with an incurable brain tumour.

Holley made news when, in a last-ditch bid for survival, sold all his possessions to seek further treatment for his cancer in Australia.

A friend, renowned cameraman and director Richard Long, posted on Facebook saying this was the “saddest of news”.

“Levi was a dear friend [and] actor who I wrote a character role for in Not For Children,” Long said.

Not for Children, a terrorist tale shot mainly in Auckland but set in seven different countries, was Long’s debut as director and writer and screened in 2015.

Long said Holley was “a gentleman who understood the many textures of life and the roles he undertook - with the joy that came from an intuitive performance”.

“He was always aware of the camera while offering support to his fellow cast members,” Long said.

“I followed his many successes and was devastated on hearing of his cancer.

“Levi, you are already missed by my heart - rest well within the stars my friend - until we meet again.”

Talent agency Auckland Actors told members it was “with a heavy heart we share the news of the passing of Levi Holley, who fought a long and courageous battle with brain cancer”.

“Levi was an incredibly gifted performer, who we have had the pleasure of representing for over 10 years,” they said.

“He was not only an actor in our books, but our Hannah’s partner, and also a great friend.

“He will leave a huge hole in many people’s lives, but will live on through his three-year-old son Ivo.”

The company said Holley had a wide range of acting work under his belt, including Outrageous Fortune, Spartacus, Shortland Street, Westside and One Of Us Is Lying.

“In addition to acting, Levi was also a dad, friend to many, mentor, coach, sports massage therapist, and competitive arm wrestler,” they said.

“Over the years he gave his time and skills away freely, volunteering as a coach and trainer from the early age of 18. A regular at charity events, fundraising for ... organisations including sponsoring amateur athletes who were self-funded and representing New Zealand.

“Thank you, we love you Levi.”

The NZ ArmWrestling Federation also posted a tribute, calling Holley “The Smiling Assasin” and an “absolute legend”.

“He was not just a cherished friend and mentor, but also one of the founding members of New Zealand arm wrestling,” it said.

“Levi’s dedication and passion were undeniable, and his contributions will not be forgotten. His absence leaves a void in the arm wrestling community.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his whanau. Rest in power, Levi. You’ll be missed, mate.”

Across the ditch, the Australian Armwrestling Federation said it was heartbroken to learn of Holley’s passing.

“Levi’s valiant battle against brain cancer reflected his remarkable strength, both as a formidable competitor in the sport and as a beacon of inspiration in our community,” they said.

“Levi, you were a warrior at the table and a true gentleman off it.

“You played a crucial role in fostering strong ties between the New Zealand and Australian arm wrestling communities, and will always be remembered for your tireless efforts in uniting our teams at FitX and Arnolds for a decade.”

Holley, who was a fitness fanatic before the tumour, passed away aged 48.

He was reportedly dismissed by numerous health professionals before the cancer was finally diagnosed and a CT scan revealed an inoperable brain tumour the size of an apricot in the middle of his brain.

Posting on social media, Holley said the $300 a week he received on sickness benefit was not enough to pay for the treatment that might give him a chance of survival.

He sold all the possessions he owned, including his car and prized Batman costumes, for the treatment.











