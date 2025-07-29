Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nurses say strike isn’t just about the money, also a call for safe staffing levels

RNZ
4 mins to read

More than 36,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants are set to walk off the job for 24 hours from 9am today. Photo / Samuel Rilstone, RNZ

More than 36,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants are set to walk off the job for 24 hours from 9am today. Photo / Samuel Rilstone, RNZ

By Ruth Hill of RNZ

Chronic understaffing is the main reason behind a nationwide nurses’ strike, their union says.

More than 36,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants are set to walk off the job for 24 hours from 9am today, over deadlocked contract negotiations with Te

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save