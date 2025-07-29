Waikato Hospital emergency department nurse Tracy Chisholm said the emergency department (ED) was so short-staffed that patients who soiled themselves could end up lying for hours in their own filth because staff did not have time to help.
Other patients could wait all night just to be seen.
“It could mean 14 hours sitting in a waiting room through the night. It’s not uncommon for patients who arrive at 9pm to not see a doctor until the following morning,” she said.
“Patients should not have to explain to their visiting children why the man in the bed next door keeps shouting out - using expletives and profanities - because the nurses have been unable to manage his pain or distress - because there are not enough doctors to see, diagnose and direct treatment, nor is there available support staff to sit with the confused elderly to provide calming support and ensure they don’t get off their beds and fall.”
Her department was short more than 20 fulltime nurses, but was unable to replace those who resigned, retired or went on maternity leave because it had “20 more than budgeted”.
“One of our previous hospital managers went ‘Hell yes, you need more staff’. And we went a little bit above our budget because they could see the need, they could see the issues. However, we’ve never ever got that budget.”
ED was also short of doctors, healthcare assistants and other allied staff, Chisholm said.
“I’m striking because this is my health system. It’s the one my parents, my children rely on. And it’s not good enough.”
Health NZ said senior nurses’ pay had jumped nearly 74% since 2011, twice as fast as the average worker’s.
However, Chisholm, who is also a union delegate, said a big chunk of that increase came from nurses’ hard-won pay equity claim, making up for decades of low-pay due to sex-based discrimination.
“We’re not asking for the same percentage that they’ve all just got in their little offices, we’re just looking at the cost-of-living so we can feed our children, pay our bills and just carry on.
“We’re not even asking for enough to pay for parking since we don’t have much of that around hospitals in this country.”
Salary not the sticking point – nurses
Health NZ is offering a 2% pay increase this year, 1% next year and a lump sum payment of $325. It has also sought to extend the term of the agreement by three months to 27 months to January 2027.