Waikato Hospital emergency department nurse Tracy Chisholm said the emergency department (ED) was so short-staffed that patients who soiled themselves could end up lying for hours in their own filth because staff did not have time to help.

Other patients could wait all night just to be seen.

“It could mean 14 hours sitting in a waiting room through the night. It’s not uncommon for patients who arrive at 9pm to not see a doctor until the following morning,” she said.

“Patients should not have to explain to their visiting children why the man in the bed next door keeps shouting out - using expletives and profanities - because the nurses have been unable to manage his pain or distress - because there are not enough doctors to see, diagnose and direct treatment, nor is there available support staff to sit with the confused elderly to provide calming support and ensure they don’t get off their beds and fall.”

Waikato Hospital emergency department nurse and union delegate Tracy Chisholm. Photo / Natalie Akoorie, RNZ

Her department was short more than 20 fulltime nurses, but was unable to replace those who resigned, retired or went on maternity leave because it had “20 more than budgeted”.

“One of our previous hospital managers went ‘Hell yes, you need more staff’. And we went a little bit above our budget because they could see the need, they could see the issues. However, we’ve never ever got that budget.”

ED was also short of doctors, healthcare assistants and other allied staff, Chisholm said.

“I’m striking because this is my health system. It’s the one my parents, my children rely on. And it’s not good enough.”

Health NZ said senior nurses’ pay had jumped nearly 74% since 2011, twice as fast as the average worker’s.

However, Chisholm, who is also a union delegate, said a big chunk of that increase came from nurses’ hard-won pay equity claim, making up for decades of low-pay due to sex-based discrimination.

“We’re not asking for the same percentage that they’ve all just got in their little offices, we’re just looking at the cost-of-living so we can feed our children, pay our bills and just carry on.

“We’re not even asking for enough to pay for parking since we don’t have much of that around hospitals in this country.”

Salary not the sticking point – nurses

Health NZ is offering a 2% pay increase this year, 1% next year and a lump sum payment of $325. It has also sought to extend the term of the agreement by three months to 27 months to January 2027.

The union points out the longer term would further dilute the value of the pay rise.

The Nurses Organisation wants a 3% increase this year (backdated to April 7) and 2% next year (effective April 2026).

The union’s chief executive, Paul Goulter, said, however, pay was not the critical issue.

“The heart of this dispute is the failure of the Government to provide guarantees that they will fund and resource staffing that meets what our patients need.”

Data obtained by the NZNO under the Official Information Act for 16 districts over 10 months last year, showed 50% of day shifts were under-staffed.

The union accuses Health NZ of erasing long-standing safe staffing commitments from the collective agreement.

Health NZ has argued clinical matters were better addressed through “operational policies”.

Goulter said that was misleading.

“Why it’s too difficult for them to staff up to what’s needed is because the Government won’t support the resourcing necessary to do it.”

Nurses Organisation chief executive Paul Goulter. Photo / Nate McKinnon, RNZ

Future nurses fearful

National student president Bianca Grimmer, who would be looking for work at the end of the year, said less than half of mid-year nursing graduates had been offered hospital jobs so far.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking for me and my cohort, you’re wondering I guess, where do I go from here? Do I apply to go overseas as well as applying for here?

“Do I spread my options wide? Or will it hopefully fix itself by then? But you know, it’s only a few months away.”

Hospitals and emergency departments remain open during the strike, which ends at 9am on Thursday.

To maintain patient safety, most clinics will be closed, but Health NZ said patients with appointments should still attend unless they have been contacted.

-RNZ