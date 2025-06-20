Advertisement
Nurse defrauds victims out of $112,000, claims her mum is dead and jets off to Taylor Swift

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Waikato District Health Board nurse Angelina Reyes defrauded more than $100,000 off her colleagues over a six month period and jetted off to Taylor Swift, and Justin Timberlake concerts.

A nurse who took more than $100,000 from three sympathetic colleagues after claiming her mother had died and her dad was sick spent the money on gambling and trips overseas.

She even attended a Taylor Swift concert in Sydney and a Yankees game and Justin Timberlake concert in New York.

