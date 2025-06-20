Reyes, who no longer works at the DHB, eventually fessed up and told him she’d lost $18,000 of his money gambling.
The 33-year-old appeared in the Hamilton District Court recently, where she pleaded guilty to three charges of obtaining by deception, one of which was representative, after taking $112,000 from her colleagues.
Her counsel, Raewyn Sporle, asked Judge Noel Cocurullo not to enter convictions as she would be applying for a Section 106 discharge without conviction at her sentencing in October.
‘Can’t afford a burial plot’ for purportedly dead mother
Reyes, who is now on bail, unsuccessfully challenged a media request for a copy of court documents detailing her offending. A judge granted NZME permission to have them.
Immigration records revealed Reyes flew to Sydney overnight on February 23 to attend a Taylor Swift concert. During this time, she’d also falsely claimed two weeks of bereavement leave.
On March 9, Reyes contacted the victim again, saying she needed $1000 that day to pay the funeral director to have her mother’s body released, but said she needed it in e-vouchers, due to sending it to the Philippines.
She was back in touch again on May 6, saying her father now needed surgery and required $6000. The victim was only able to transfer $1000.
The victim inherited more than $60,000 from a deceased grandparent on May 10, and told Reyes he could loan her more money if required.
She asked for $40,000, which they agreed to transfer.
Three days later, Reyes asked for another $10,000 to travel home to see her sick father.