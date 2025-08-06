Advertisement
Nurse at retirement village found guilty by Health Practitioner’s Disciplinary Tribunal of accessing health files

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

A senior nurse accessed more than 180 medical records of retirees, as well as staff members at the care home where she worked. Photo / 123rf

A senior nurse at a retirement village accessed health information about her colleagues, including records that detailed breast reconstruction surgery and treatment for alcoholism.

While some staff members gave her verbal permission to access their Covid test results, they didn’t expect her to look at any other personal health

