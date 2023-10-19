Alice de Wet, NZ Naturist Foundation, and a fellow gardener preparing for a bumper Nude Gardening Day.

National Nude Gardening Day isn’t just about breaking taboos.

“It’s a reminder of our deep-rooted connection to the natural world and a chance to indulge in the therapeutic benefits of gardening sans clothing,” says Yates’ Fiona Arthur.

“What better way to tend your garden than in the buff.”

National Nude Gardening Day, not to be confused with World Naked Gardening Day, held in May, traditionally takes place on the Saturday of Labour weekend, as part of National Gardening Week.

This year’s theme, Vegies – Better Homegrown - aims to shine a light on the multiple benefits of growing your own vegetables, say organisers.

Alice de Wet, marketing manager of the New Zealand Federation of Naturists, said Nude Gardening Day was a worldwide phenomenon that was not just reserved for naturists.

“We invite everyone to try it – at your local club or in your own back garden.

“Getting out in the sun, as nature intended, is very liberating and empowering.

“It promotes body positivity and a renewed appreciation for the environment,” de Wet said.

Organisers suggested Nude Gardening Day could be celebrated in many different ways:

Don your birthday suit and garden as nature intended

Connect with nature – hug a tree, chat to the plants, sow some spring vege or flower seeds

Get some exercise – but maybe skip the star jumps and instead pull some weeds, top up the compost and trim out-of-control bushes

Be brave and give your neighbours a cheeky little wave

Share the day with friends and invite your bosom buddies around for a cold beverage

Make memories – take a photo of something beautiful in your garden

Meditate or read a book in the great outdoors

Embrace the sensory experience - feel the soil beneath your feet, the sun on your skin, and the breeze against your body

Participants were asked to remember safety was paramount. Participants should be mindful of sun protection, use appropriate gardening tools, and be cautious of any potential hazards in their garden.

