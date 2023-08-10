There's no confirmation yet whether Brad Weber is available to play against Waikato next Wednesday, two days before he leaves for London with the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

There's no confirmation yet whether Brad Weber is available to play against Waikato next Wednesday, two days before he leaves for London with the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

Fringe All Black Brad Weber gets a starting run in possibly his last provincial game for Hawke’s Bay as the Magpies play Counties Manukau in Pukekohe on Friday night.

The 32-year-old halfback was widely regarded as one of the hard-luck stories in the naming of the All Blacks Rugby World Cup squad in Taradale on Monday, missing out on a place in the chosen 33 for France but tagged in for a trip as injury cover for the pre-Cup test match against South Africa at Twickenham on August 25.

In what will be the second match of the 2023 Bunnings NPC, Weber will be making his 43rd appearance for the Magpies, and his 201st in Super Rugby or inter-provincial rugby since his debut at that level for Otago in 2012. But with the All Blacks departing on Friday next week (August 18), it has not been confirmed whether he will be available for a home Magpies swansong two nights earlier on Wednesday in Napier against Waikato, for whom he appeared in 26 matches in 2013-2015.

Having played a crucial 32 minutes off the bench in the Magpies’ opening-round 23-21 win over North Harbour in Napier last Saturday, Weber swaps places this week with fellow All Blacks halfback Folau Fakatava, who has also missed out on a trip to the World Cup.

In May, Weber, who has played 18 All Blacks matches, confirmed this season would be his last in Super Rugby Pacific for the Chiefs and that he would be heading at the end of the year for a stint with French Top 14 side Stade Francais.

Also into the starting line-up for the first time this season are hooker and utility forward Jacob Devery, flanker Sam Smith, midfield back Nick Grigg and wing Anzelo Tuitavuki.

Among those on the bench will be lock Isaia Walker-Leawere, who wasn’t available for last weekend’s match while serving a one-month suspension from sport for testing positive to use of cannabis, detected during the Super season in May.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby chief executive Jay Campbell said the union doesn’t condone drug use of any type.

“But we also accept that players do make mistakes,” Campbell said. “And we are supporting Isi as he reintegrates back into our environment.”

“Isi has acknowledged he made an error of judgement; he has owned his actions and accepted the consequences, which has included a one-month ban.

“He is a great Magpie man and well-liked in our environment and we are all 100 per cent behind helping Isi through his rehabilitation,” he said. “Knowing Isi, he will be determined to put this behind him and do his talking on the field to help the Magpies in the NPC.”

The New Zealand Rugby Judicial Committee sanction included requirements for Walker-Leawere to undertake a treatment programme or face an extension of the ban.

Campbell said all of the union’s players are provided with comprehensive education and information about Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) requirements, including the risks associated with the use of banned substances.

“This is a reminder of the importance of following the DFSNZ requirements,” Campbell said. “This episode is a timely reminder to all sportspeople, not just rugby players, about the importance of understanding drug use when involved in high performance sport.”

The TAB has the Magpies a warm $1.25 favourite to beat Counties Manukau, despite the challenge of a Friday night away game. Counties Manukau, beaten 37-29 by Taranaki in New Plymouth last Friday, are listed at lengthy odds of $3.80.

Counties Manukau gave the Magpies a big Ranfurly Shield fright last year, when Hawke’s Bay won a defence 33-32 in Napier, five weeks before the eventual loss of the Shield to Wellington.

Meanwhile, 2022 Magpies backs Ereatara Enari, Neria Fomai and Danny Toala have been named in the Manu Samoa team for the World Cup.

At least four other former Magpies or players from Hawke’s Bay are also possibilities, including props Ben Tameifuna and Sosefo (Joe) Apikotoa and loose forward Solomono Funaki in the Tonga train-on squad.

Another is former Greenmeadows School, Taradale Intermediate and Napier Boys’ High School pupil Warner Dearns, who has not played for the Magpies but is a strong contender at lock in the Japan squad, with seven appearances already for the Brave Blossoms since 2021, including against the All Blacks in Japan last year.

Midfield back Stacey Ili, who has appeared 54 times for the Magpies since 2018, missed selection for Samoa, after playing seven test matches for the Manu men.

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies team to play Counties-Manukau at Pukekohe on Friday starting at 7.35pm: Pouri Rakete-Stones, Jacob Devery, Joel Hintz; Frank Lochore, Tom Parsons; Josh Kaifa, Sam Smith; Devan Flanders; Brad Weber, Lincoln McClutchie; Anzelo Tuitavuki, Ollie Sapsford, Nick Grigg, Jonah Lowe; Harry Godfrey.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Tim Farrell, Isaac Salmon, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Patrick Tuifua; Folau Fakatava; Chase Tiatia, Caleb Makene.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and recently passed 50 years in journalism, and since he first covered rugby in Hawke’s Bay.