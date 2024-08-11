Advertisement
NPC: Hawke’s Bay Magpies storm back to beat North Harbour as blockbusting bench proves the difference

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Nick Grigg of Hawke's Bay scored the match-winning try as the Magpies stormed back in Albany. Photo / Photosport

The bench of the Hawke’s Bay Magpies proved to be a bridge too far for North Harbour as the white-and-blacks stormed Albany in the last minutes of their NPC opener.

The Magpies’ 41-32 win was hugely satisfying, given the position last season’s finalists found themselves in early.

At 12-0 to Harbour early in the first half the upset was on, and despite punch and counterpunch, the lead wasn’t bridged until the very end.

Harbour’s power-packed back three, led by All Black hopeful Shaun Stevenson, torched their opposites on the counterattack for the first 60 minutes, scoring five tries - most of them long-range and eye-catching - in a fast and open example of Sunday afternoon rugby.

But the Magpies’ depth and fitness shone through when hope looked lost.

Folau Fakatava showcased his class, dummy and all, leading the Magpies around in an 80-minute performance that will have been watched closely by his former employers in black.

But it was the injection from the bench of Lincoln McClutchie, Devan Flanders and Kianu Kereru-Symes that sparked a Bay comeback in the final 20 minutes.

From 32-17 with 20 to play, it became 32-31 with 10 minutes to play - the Bay had suddenly given themselves a chance and Harbour were back-pedalling.

It was centre Nick Grigg who scored the match-winner with an ice-cool run into the corner, pinning the ears back after wing Ben O’Donnell launched a counterattack of his own after 74 minutes.

A late knock-on from Harbour allowed Hawke’s Bay to scrum their way through for a penalty and McClutchie completed the comeback.

