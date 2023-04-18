An alleged stolen Porsche is driven along the embankment of the Waikato Expressway on Sunday morning.

An alleged stolen Porsche is driven along the embankment of the Waikato Expressway on Sunday morning.

A man allegedly involved in the theft of a Porsche and a dramatic chase with police along the Waikato Expressway says he’s suffering a serious back injury but is yet to receive even “a panadol”, let alone any medical treatment, while on remand in prison.

Sifa Tevita, 36, of Wesley in Auckland, hobbled his way in, and out, of the dock at the Hamilton District Court this morning, while his co-accused Ronald Neilson soon after appeared via audio-visual link.

The pair face two charges of burglary of a Parnell home, at two times throughout the early hours of April 16, using a document - the victim’s credit card - and attempting to use that credit card for pecuniary advantage.

Tevita, listed as a scaffolder in court documents, was the alleged driver of the Porsche, and also faces an additional charge of interfering with a transport facility, namely the Waikato Expressway, with reckless disregard for the safety of others and failing to stop while driving in a dangerous manner.

Tevita, of Wesley, and Neilson, of Mount Maunganui, are alleged to have twice broken into the Parnell home early on Sunday, the first time between midnight and 2am and again at 4am.

As well as bank cards, two vehicles were also allegedly stolen - a $50,000 Land Rover and a $249,000 Porsche, which was seen travelling the wrong way along the expressway about 9.45am as it attempted to evade police near the Taupiri expressway on-ramp, causing disruption to motorists.

Tevita, Neilson, and a third man, 30, a labourer from Auckland, were arrested at the scene.

Tevita’s counsel Roger Laybourn told community magistrate Brenda Midson that his client was “not in a good physical state as a result” of the alleged incident.

“He has a serious back problem and has advised me that he has not even been provided with a panadol and wants me to raise that [with you].”

Laybourn said he would contact the prison with his concerns but wanted it noted on his court file that his client was in pain.

“I would like it noted on the file that it does impact on my ability to get coherent instructions from him.

“If a person has a back injury you would think an X-ray would be the minimum until any rational medical decision can be made.

“He has been in considerable back pain since the incident,” he told Midson, adding that he wouldn’t be applying for bail today but likely at a later date.

Midson agreed to note the file and remanded him without plea in custody to reappear on May 3.

Duty lawyer Hayley Carson was successful with her bail application for Neilson and noted the case would be transferred to the Auckland District Court.

Neilson was granted bail with a 7am to 7pm curfew with conditions not to contact the victim or his co-accused.

He was bailed without plea to seek legal advice and reappear in Auckland on May 10.