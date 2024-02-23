The infrastructure commission says we need to look more to the long term, worries about standards of care between public and private hospitals and train cancellations are 3 times higher than in previous years. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway (SH16) is closed this afternoon heading into the city after a food truck rolled and spilled cooking oil and petrol over the road.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the motorway was closed eastbound between Wellesley St and Grafton Rd at 3.10pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were responding to a mobile food trailer which had rolled.

Fire crews were dousing the crash with water while other emergency responders were trying to right the trailer.

Police got a report of the crash, near the Grafton Bridge, at 2.42pm and confirmed no one had been injured.

The rolled food truck blocked Stanley St.

“Traffic management is in place and motorists are advised to expect delays, or to avoid the area if possible,” a police spokesman said.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - ROAD CLOSURE - 3:10PM

