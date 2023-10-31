Police are responding to an incident in Great Exhibition Bay in the Far North this morning after a possible explosive device was found in the sand dunes.

Northlanders are urged not to be in the vicinity of the Great Exhibition Bay beach after a “possible” explosive device is scheduled to be disposed of in the next 24 hours.

A police spokesperson said at 7.48am they were alerted about a volatile device that was found in the sand dunes.

After confirming its location, officers contacted their colleagues at the New Zealand Defence Force and confirmed it did not present any immediate danger to the public and would be “safely destroyed”.

“Regardless, we advise the public to avoid the area for the next 24 hours to assist the NZDF in disposing of the device,” the police spokesperson said.

A NZDF spokesperson said their Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was responding to the situation and that it was too early to comment on the exact nature of the device.

“Anyone who discovers a potentially dangerous item should always exercise caution until the item is deemed safe by an expert.

“If you do discover something that might be dangerous, remain clear of the item and contact New Zealand Police as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.



