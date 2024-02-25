World War II veteran Bill Guest, pictured in his Motukauri home aged 96. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One of Northland’s last surviving World War II veterans has died aged 101.

Bill Guest served in Egypt and Italy before returning to the family farm in Motukauri, North Hokianga, where he remained until he was 99.

Daughter Diana Mules said he celebrated his 101st birthday just a week earlier, and died on Saturday surrounded by loved ones at Rāwene Hospital.

Apart from four years overseas during the war, her father spent his entire life in Hokianga, where most of his descendants live to this day.

“He had a great life, and he served his community and his country well,” she said.

After the war, he married public health nurse Nani Ellison (Ngāi Tahu). They built their own home and had five children.

Mules said her father always had great admiration for, and excellent relationships with, the people of Hokianga, especially in Kohukohu, Motutī and Panguru.

A celebration of his life is to be held at Motukauri from 11am on Tuesday.

Guest was born at Rāwene Hospital in 1923.

He left school and started farming at the age of 13, signing up for military service as soon as he turned 18.

After more than two years training with the Territorials in Northland, he was shipped first to North Africa and then to Italy, where the Allies were pushing German forces north.

He survived serious illness and ferocious battles that claimed the lives of many of his friends.

He lived independently to the age of 99, spending his latter years ensuring the farm would remain in family hands, as it had been since 1913.

He is survived by five children, 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.