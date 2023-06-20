Kerikeri truck driver Sara Hatherell (right) is grateful for the support she has received from Alyssa Farrand and her team at Aligned Movement. Photo / Jenny Ling

Kerikeri truck driver Sara Hatherell (right) is grateful for the support she has received from Alyssa Farrand and her team at Aligned Movement. Photo / Jenny Ling

Northland truck driver Sara Hatherell had always been told how to safely unload wool bales from the back of a truck.

So she’ll never forget the one time she pulled it toward her instead of pushing it away, causing her to fall backwards on to her head 2.5 metres on to the concrete below.

Doctors couldn’t understand how her skull didn’t break or that she wasn’t completely knocked out during the accident in October 2019.

Along with a damaged shoulder, ribs and neck, the 32-year-old has continued to suffer from the effects of a serious head injury including post-concussion syndrome, fatigue, and nerve pain.

She experienced numbness in her face, lost her sense of smell and taste, and gained 30kg because she couldn’t keep up with her usual fitness regime which included cross-fit.

“When I first had my head injury, I was told don’t do anything, don’t read a book, just rest.

“Then because I wasn’t doing anything for a while, I lost some muscle, and my fitness levels went downhill.

“I had days where I sat in the shower and cried because my hair was falling out...I couldn’t even wash my own hair. Or a simple task like hanging the washing out was too hard and I needed to rest after.”

But Hatherell, from Kerikeri, was determined to get back on track following the life-changing injury.

In January 2022, she joined Aligned Movement fitness studio in Kerikeri, where she’s been doing Pilates and other classes to improve her flexibility and strength.

She has also been to regular acupuncture and chiropractor sessions which have also “definitely helped”.

“I was determined to go out and get better.

“Now I’m much better, the pain has reduced significantly. I’m losing weight and gaining muscle strength again, my fitness levels have increased.”

And after not working for nearly two years, that side of Hatherell’s life has also improved.

She is grateful to her new partner and her parents for their understanding, and for helping her pull through.

“Everything happens for a reason. I met a guy after the accident who owned his own trucking business and he had just bought a spare truck.

“I drive for him now up to three days a week.

“Learning to adapt to an injury can be really hard, especially if it’s not visible to everyone else.

“You have your bad days, but I just keep pushing through ... it has been the hardest thing I’ve had to go through, but I’m so incredibly lucky to be able to build my strength back up. I count my lucky stars every day.”

Aligned Movement owner Alyssa Farrand said Hatherell’s fitness journey has been “inspiring” and her transformation “absolutely mind-blowing”.

“She has come a long way since her accident.

“During her first session, she did basic movements that would put her out for a day or so. Now she’s doing advanced movement without any repercussions.

“She has seen major improvements in her overall well-being and has regained her confidence in moving her body.

“Sara’s journey is a shining example of how our holistic approach to fitness can truly work wonders.”

