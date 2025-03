Cyclone Alfred touches down in Australia, being downgraded. Chris Hipkins delivered his State Of THe Nation Address yesterday. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Twenty firefighters will return to the scene of a wildfire in Northland on Saturday morning.

The fire started in Awarua, south of Kaikohe, about 12.30pm on Friday and quickly spread over 10ha of scrub.

It destroyed one building before fire crews established a containment line along Tokowhero Rd.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said 10 firefighters had been monitoring the blaze overnight and strengthening the containment lines.